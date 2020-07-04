Hopefully, we can get Kohli switched off during the series, admits Josh Hazlewood

Today at 8:52 PM
Josh Hazlewood has admitted that the Australian cricket team would not get themselves into a verbal duel with Kohli after lessons learnt last time around. He also reckoned that the bowling unit would work hard to capitalize on the Indian skipper’s switched-off mode to take advantage of it.
India’s series against Australia is around the corner, and so is the controversy that comes up with it. Last time around, when the two sides took on each other, Michael Clarke was of the opinion that the home team did not sledge Kohli because of an IPL contract.
However, ever since then, a lot of the Baggy Green stars have reckoned that they wouldn’t want to sledge Kohli this time around, after his performance against the hosts last time around. Joining in the party, Josh Hazlewood too admitted that the team would be more hopeful of catching the Indian skipper switched off during the series without poking too much verbally.
“I think we try to probably stay clear of engagement, obviously. I think that was fully evident throughout the series. I think he likes to get in that tussle and it probably brings out the best in him, especially when he’s batting,” he told on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, reported TOI.
The New South Wales star also reckoned that it is no-go-zone for the bowlers to sledge Kohli, which Hazlewood points out would motivate him to bat better. In a more hope-pray-action method, the 29-year-old pacer admitted that the bowlers would have to capitalise on the Indian skipper’s lean passage of play during a game.
“That was always a no-go-zone for the bowlers. I think it’s a different case if the guys are batting and he’s in the field, you know they can get him engaged there and sort of work him out a little bit if possible, but certainly when he was batting, it was just leaving him to his own devices, and hopefully, we get him in a bit of a switched off mood and take advantage of that,” Hazlewood pointed out.
