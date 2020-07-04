Can Sandeep Warrier convert the turbulent rollercoaster in his favour

At the age of 29, having played for Kerala in over eight years and 57 First-Class games, Sandeep Warrier’s decision to move to Tamil Nadu comes in as a body blow for Kerala. However, how is it set to benefit Tamil Nadu in an already three-man pace attack that they possess on the domestic circuit?

Sandeep Warrier’s journey throughout his cricketing career has been nothing short of a turbulent rollercoaster, with the ups and downs plenty, since bursting on the scene as a 21-year-old youngster. Kerala, the state that has produced many brilliant bowlers in the past, in the form of Sreesanth, Abey Kuruvilla, and Tinu Yohanan, found its fourth prodigal son, who could bowl as fast the three if not more. His inclusion in the side could bore the fruit immediately when the lanky pacer accounted for then Goa star, Swapnil Asnodkar.

Early impressions of the young man were pretty much eye-pleasing to the Kerala fans, who dearly longed for a pacer who could swing the ball in most of the conditions, making the day a nightmare for the batsmen at the other end. Yet his career only took off several years later in the 2018-19 season, where he started to lead the side with his bowling, the ones that were dearly and severely hyped. Vidarbha crushed and threw the home side Kerala to multiple pieces in that particular encounter but yet one came away as a diamond in the state’s first attempt at touching the Ranji Trophy.

In the ten games that the South Indian state had played that year, it was a familiar name that came out weeks after weeks in the newspaper - Sandeep Warrier. It took the pacer 18 innings to pick up 44 wickets at an average of 17.54, in conditions where Jalaj Saxena was their second-best bowler in terms of average at 21.89. Just after that red-ball season, he was caught in a mud-pit with the state suspending him for three matches in the white-ball season with Vijay Hazare for showing dissent.

© ESPNCricinfo

Subsequently, after missing three games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he came back as a hungrier, more tyrannical monster, who picked up 12 wickets in just six games, walking away as the leading wicket-taker title yet again for the state-side. That started his downfall with the state team, not in terms of performance but more in terms of getting in the group and staying a key part of the puzzle.

After an impressive display in the Kerala jersey, he went unsold in the IPL auction, much to the surprise of the many, who keenly followed his journey in the domestic season, some were even left dismantled. His career had already gone through everything possible, limelight for the right reasons - his wicket-taking ability, limelight for the wrong reasons, his fight with Sachin Baby and his career that has been plagued by injuries. Yet, there was one thing that bound his entire body, his mind and soul - Fire in Babylon, yes, the story about the West Indian pace quartet. His rejections, be it the IPL or the Irani Cup, following the 44-wicket season only made him more gritty and integral.

A move at the age of 29

So when the news broke out that the bearded pacer, once part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad, at the age of 29, decided to move to Tamil Nadu, a lot of eyebrows were raised, which subsequently switched to Sreesanth following his return. Now, the equation had changed, with Warrier being truly living up to his name in the ‘A’ side, where his pace and reverence is one of the first in the playing XI. His eight-year Ranji career was just a testament to his talent, his ability to swing the ball on both ends and sides.

Over the 57 appearances in eight seasons, he had already learnt to learn, unlearn and move on to reinvent himself, with over 186 wickets under his kitty at an average of 24.43 in toiling Indian conditions. Across the border, Tamil Nadu already possesses three pacers, who have in between 69 appearances for the state team, in conditions that pleasantly bowler-friendly is unpleasant to the pacers.

© ESPNCricinfo

And, in between them, they have a record that quite doesn’t live up to the hype created in the yesteryears by the likes of Yo Mahesh and Lakshmipathy Balaji. In the bench, they don’t have too many options either - with the injury to Aswin Crist, which has halted his steady progress in the Tamil Nadu ranks. While only one of them dearly possess the abilities that Sandeep Warrier brings to the table - swing, pace and an attitude which surely comes from the West Indian spirits.

Just before his move from Kerala, in his last season at the state, he had already showcased his bowling skills, at the Eden Garden against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. In the 2018-19 season, at the Mecca of Indian cricket, Kerala retained its position at the top, seven points clear of Bengal, thanks to one man in the form of Warrier. Immediately, in the second over, he got the ball to nip off from the southpaw Kaushik Ghosh, drawing first blood.

Later on, his snorter of delivery clipped Raman’s blade for his second wicket. When Manoj Tiwary was still strong at 62, an in-swinger from Warrier got the man-in-form gasping for his breath and two more wickets later, he finished with figures of 5/33 in the team’s nine-wicket victory over the hosts, who are a dominant force in Ranji Trophy. Not just in the Ranji Trophy, with the pacer’s stint at the Kolkata Knight Riders, under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik pushed his case for a move to Tamil Nadu, where Karthik is one of the senior figures.

What does he bring to the table exactly? In terms of bowling option - well sheer pace, plenty of variations, including a handy knuckle-delivery and moreso, the most-need element for a modern-day pacer, excellent control over his line and length. In the past, he has done it once, moving back from Mumbai to Kerala, where he worked his way to the top of the Kerala name chart. In 2013, he was there, at the Indian nets, bowling to Virat Kohli in England, which prompted Royal Challengers to pick him in the IPL and in 2019, his stint with KKR, who were led by Dinesh Karthik, brought him to Tamil Nadu.

Ahead of the upcoming season, Tamil Nadu definitely would go into every encounter with a driving force in the form of Sandeep ‘Warrior,’ exactly a year after he declined the opportunity to move states. Whilst the conditions are not going to be pacer friendly, Warrier has the golden chance to prove himself that he is one bowler, who could pack a deadly punch in all conditions, with the red-ball and the white-ball. He has always had the opportunity to lead the side but truly, an opportunity such as this has never come at a more opportune time in his career.