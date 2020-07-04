CA and ACA agree to postpone Australian Cricket Revenue projection

After a meticulous discussion regarding the cricket revenue projection in Australian cricket, on Saturday, Cricket Australia and Australian Cricketers Association agreed to postpone discussions regarding the same. ACA also agreed to drop its notice of dispute lodged with CA last month over salary.

The pay dispute which began during Kevin Roberts’ reign as the Australian CEO has finally come to an end, with both parties agreeing to postpone the revenue projection and calculation until a clear picture emerges. Under the MoU signed in 2017 between Cricket Australia and Australian Cricketers Association, there was set amount money that gets distributed into the player payment pool.

However, owing to the pandemic, earlier this year, Kevin Roberts had announced that there would be a significant reduction to the players’ pool for the immediate future. Following that, after the discussion that went on for months, both parties - CA and ACA - on Saturday, announced that they have agreed mutually to postpone the revenue projection until a better time in the future.

"Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association have today agreed a way forward on Australian Cricket's response to COVID-19. The parties have agreed to postpone the Australian Cricket Revenue projection until such time they are better able to assess the financial impact of the pandemic and calculate a clear projection for the year ahead,” a CA spokesman said, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Additionally, the ACA also withdrew its notice of dispute, which was lodged last month with the Australian cricketing board, over the salary. In June, Roberts claimed that projected revenue for 2020-21 would be halved, owing to the effect of the Coronavirus, despite the board announcing a full international schedule, featuring India, valued at over A$300 million.

"With today's agreement, the ACA has agreed to withdraw its notice of dispute lodged last month with CA. We would like to thank the ACA for the constructive manner in which they have engaged in discussions in what has been a challenging time for the game."