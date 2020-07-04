Better if people compared me with Pakistan greats instead of Virat Kohli, reckons Babar Azam
Today at 3:29 PM
Tired of the comparisons with Virat Kohli, Babar Azam has reckoned that it would be better if the critics compared him with the Pakistan legends like Younis Khan or Javed Miandad. He also admitted that Pakistan’s young pace bowling attack will surely trouble the English top-order at their own home.
With increasing comparisons with Virat Kohli, in terms of both numbers and temperament, Pakistan’s limited-overs skipper Babar Azam reckoned that it would be better if people compared him with Pakistan legends. The 25-year-old further added that people should draw his parallels with yesteryear Pakistan stars like Younis Khan and Javed Miandad.
Since making his ODI debut in 2015, the right-handed batsman from Lahore has a pretty impressive return in the white-ball, averaging 50 in both the formats. In particular, his ODI numbers are staggeringly similar to the Indian skipper, which has garnered him the comparison. On top of that, due to his mighty record in T20Is, with over 1471 runs, at an average of 50.7, the right-hander has established himself as one of the best batsmen in the format.
"I don't want to be compared with Virat Kohli. It would be better if people compare me with one of the Pakistani legends like Javed Miandad, Mohammad Yousuf or Younis Khan," Babar said while speaking to Pakistan media from Worcestershire on Thursday, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan, reported Hindustan Times.
However, his eyes were firm on the upcoming series against England, where the 25-year-old reckoned that Pakistan’s young pace bowling attack will surely trouble the home batsmen. Unperturbed by the comparisons, the right-hander revealed that the team is focused on winning the Test series.
"We performed well on our previous tour of England which is why players are eagerly looking forward to the series. We are currently focused on winning the Test series as that is our first goal on the tour," Babar said.
"England have the home advantage but our bowlers will give tough time to their batsmen. We will target their fragile Test top-order. Mohammad Abbas is experienced while Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi have a lot of potential. We have high expectations from our bowlers."
