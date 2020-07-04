Betbarter Zambia T10 Cricket League | Roundup Day 1 - Joyeb Chand and Nitin Jesani’s all-round efforts steal the limelight

On Day 1 of the Betbarter Zambia T10 Cricket League, Kitwe Kings, Ndola Blitz, Lusaka Heats were off to a blazing start, thanks to their stars, with both the bat and the ball. While Chand’s all-round show helped Kitwe Kings against Lusaka Heats, Nitin Jesani equalled Chand’s efforts against Stars.

All-rounder Joyeb Chand’s performance helps Kitwe Kings go past Heats’ challenge

Brief scores: Kitwe Kings 99/5 off 10 overs (Chand 35 and Haveliwala 2/18) beat Lusaka Heats 93/5 off 10 overs (Kadva 35 and Siroya 3/12)

Batting first, the onus was always going to be on the Kitwe Kings to kick-start proceedings in the Zambia T10 Cricket league. Openers Sarfraz Nomani and Madhawa Kawshal did not trouble the scorers early on, with the left-arm bowler Deepak Siroya accounting for both the openers, as Kings were reduced to 35/2. While skipper Himal Patel put on a fine show, with boundaries, the team’s keeper, Azhar Bangliwala was undone by another gem of a delivery from the left-arm seamer, who walked away with a three-fer in the game. However, on the back of the all-rounder Joyeb Chand’s 18-ball 35, with four boundaries and two sixes and late contributions from Safraz Bhad and Vasim Akram, Kings reached a total of 99/5.

On the other hand, Mohammed Kadva and Nitin Jesani got the Heats’ off to a brilliant start, scoring 29 runs in the first three overs, without any response from the Kings. However, Azhar Haveliwala immediately picked up Jesani’s wicket, who scored five runs off eight balls. Chetan Reddy too struck, sending Ashish Desai for a third-ball duck, with just 35 runs on board. Another wicket for Haveliwala left the Heats’ needing 45 runs for victory in the last four overs, with the score reading 48/3. A crucial knock from Aditya Kelkar (25 off 14) alongside Kadva’s 21-ball 35 took the side agonisingly close before Joyeb Chand sealed the deal for the Kings, who won by six runs.

Captain Hawkworth’s 2/10 delivers the killer blow to Kabwe Stars

Brief scores: Ndola Blitz 65/2 off 8.2 overs (Harris 29 and Kandela 1/6) beat Kabwe Stars 64/6 (Nsensha 18 and Hawksworth 2/10)

After the thrilling opener, it was the turn of Kabwe Stars to turn on their game mode, against the Ndola Blitz. Both Ashraf Lulat and Godfrey Kandela fell to Blitz’ all-rounder Richard Parker, by the fourth over, with the score just reading 12/2. Stars’ keeper Allan Nsensha started picking the momentum, with a 14-ball 18 before he was trapped in front by the Blitz’ skipper Aiden Hawksworth. The skipper was once in business, with the wicket of Zakir Patel as Stars crumbled to 37/4. However, late efforts from James Zimba (8 off 12), Issac Mwaba (11 off 9) took the Stars to 64/6, alongside 11 extras.

Contrarily, for once, two openers established their dominance in the ZCL, with Connor Fletcher and Calion Harris putting on a truly spectacular show, putting up 32 runs on board in no time, with just 16 deliveries into the innings. Once Fletcher was dismissed for an 11-ball 24 by Gladson Kandela, the Kabwe side tried to crawl their way upward to victory. However, all attempts on that front were futile, with the keeper Fletcher’s 11-ball 24 alongside James Squire’s brutally slow innings of four runs from ten balls took them home with ten balls to spare.

Issac Mwaba’s valiant 19-ball 41 not enough to help Stars overcome the Heats

Brief scores: Lusaka Heats 113/5 off 10 overs (Jesani 39 and Kandela 1/16) beat Kabwe Stars 89/4 (Mwaba 41 and Jesani 1/12)

Taking a leaf out of Fletcher-Harris partnership from the previous game, Lusaka Heats put up a blockbuster of a partnership early on, leaving the bowlers gasping for breath. Alongside Kadva, Nitin Jesani put up a show that ensembled the essence of T10 cricket - plenty of runs. While Jeani’s fun stay was cut short when he was dismissed on 39 by a gem of delivery from James Zimba, Kadva (22 off 21) continued to dominate the proceedings. Javid Patel’s 10-ball 22, alongside a late blitz from Aditya Kelkar (15 off 8), helped the Heats to the highest total in the competition - 113/5.

Kabwe Stars, on the back of a drubbing loss, showed no difference in their batting, with an early wicket of Allan Nsensha, caught straight at the crease by Ashish Desai’s delivery. Soon after, a partnership between Ashraf Lulat and Isaac Mwaba bloomed to give a ray of hope to the Stars before Javid Patel walked the Stars batsman to a trap and quashed the chasing side’s hopes. Despite Mwaba’s exquisite knock, a 19-ball 41, where he struck three boundaries and cleared it as many times, only Mohammade Baidu could cross the two-digit mark, as they crashed to a 24-run loss, putting up just 89 runs on the board.

James Green’s late heroics topples Kitwe Kings’ earlier efforts

Brief scores: Ndola Blitz (Green 41 and Dadabhai 1/9) beat Kitwe Kings 86/6 off 10 overs (Kawshal 36 and Russel 3/12)

Kitwe Kings, after their top-star performance in the very first game, came into this contest on a high in a similar fashion to Squire’s Blitz. However, as soon as the game started, the entire momentum flipped in Blitz’s favour, with an early wicket of Sarfraz Nomani. Vasim Akram, after adding 15 runs on board from eight deliveries, left the run-scoring responsibility at 37/2 to Madhawa Kawshal and Sarfraz Bhad. The two combined for a brilliant partnership, where they scored 35 runs in between them before Kawshal walked off for a 28-ball 36. Joyeb Chand, too, did not last long as the lower order could only add 14 runs to the board, with the total reading 86/6.

Aiden Hawksworth swapped his place with Craig Stow at the top of the order alongside Connor Fletcher for the Blitz. However, this move did not work too well, with Hawksworth walking back to Ayaz Dadabhai with just five runs on board. Fletcher, who starred in the last encounter, did not trouble the scorers too much, with a seven-ball 12, leaving it to Stow and James Badcock to pull off another victory for them, with 60 more runs needed. While Stow and Badcock soon found their way back to the dressing room, an outrageous knock from James Green, a 15-ball 41 took the Blitz home with nine deliveries to spare.