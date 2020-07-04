Baroda Cricket Association suspends U-19 cricketer over bogus documents, confirms Ajit Lele

On Friday, BCA has issued a suspension to a U-19 cricketer after he was found having submitted bogus documents to the authorities. However, reports also suggested that Munaf Patel was involved in helping the youngster get past the Baroda administration, with the pacer rejecting the accusation.

There was a new twist in the Baroda Cricket Association in the early half on Friday after a U-19 cricketer was found having submitted bogus documents. Whilst his name was not revealed, the cricketer was involved in the Baroda setup from the past three years, making his move from the U-16 category to the next level, U-19. However, just before he made his switch across the age group, the authorities have verified his documents to be false. BCA’s secretary, Ajit Lele confirmed the same on Friday.

“We had sent in our official to the village mentioned in the cricketer’s birth certificate. The government records available with the talati didn’t reflect his name. Also, his school leaving certificate and birth certificate reflects almost same handwriting that raised our suspicion,” said Ajit Lele, BCA secretary, reported Times of India.

On the other hand, according to the Times of India, the BCA officials had requested the officials to question their bowling coach Munaf Patel for being involved in the matter. However, quashing all the reports, the former Mumbai Indians pacer denied his involvement before questioning the Association for allowing the youngster to be part of the cricketing community with false documents.

“I have been helping this cricketer like many other players in Baroda. He has good potential and needs support. But I have no idea about the certificates that he has submitted. Why didn’t BCA verify his certificates before registering him and even giving him green card?” questioned Munaf, reported TOI.