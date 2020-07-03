Younis Khan holding knife to Flower’s throat was friendly banter, claims PCB official

A PCB official has reportedly claimed that the altercation between Grant Flower and Younis Khan, where the latter allegedly held a knife to the Zimbabwean’s throat, was friendly banter blown out of context by the media. The said incident reportedly occurred when Flower was Pakistan’s batting coach.

Legendary Zimbabwe cricketer Grant Flower had quite a successful stint as the batting coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team between 2014 and 2019 and it was under his tenure that the sub-continent side witnessed the rise of their golden boy, Babar Azam. However, the 49-year-old, on Thursday, revealed that he did not have it all easy, over there, and brought to the fore a shocking incident where Younis Khan, during a team dining session, allegedly held a knife to his throat. Flower claimed that Younis held a knife to his throat when he tried to give batting advice to the veteran.

The issue has since gone viral on social media, but an anonymous PCB official has claimed that the said incident was nothing but friendly banter between the two. According to the official, the narrative being spread by Flower ‘is not true’.

"But the impression being spread by Grant Flower is not entirely true. Younis apparently had jokingly picked up the butter knife and waved it around telling Grant to just let him have his breakfast and not give advice at the breakfast table," a PCB source told PTI.

The source further claimed that the incident was blown up by the media, too, and added that the sole intention of doing the same is to ‘grab headlines’.

"And they also tend to add salt and pepper to incidents to grab headlines," the source said of the media intentions behind the incident.

There has, however, been no official response on the issue from both the PCB and Younis Khan. The veteran right-hander was, in fact, appointed the batting assistant of the Pakistan team for the tour of England and he, along with the other squad members, flew to the United Kingdom in a chartered flight earlier this week.