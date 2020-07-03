Was a big challenge to bowl to both AB de Villiers and Steve Smith, claims Kuldeep Yadav

During his time before the prestigious tournament, the duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal had set the world on fire with their partnership. However, despite their dominance in limited-overs, Kuldeep reckoned that it was a huge challenge for him to bowl against two batsmen, in particular, AB de Villiers and Steve Smith. While AB de Villiers last played in 2018, incidentally in the series, where the KulCha duo struck a chord, he has bowled multiple times to Smith ever since. The left-armer pointed out that the Australian's technique, his ability to play the ball very late, makes him a tough customer to bowl to.