Urge MCA to take my case to BCCI so that my ban can be reconsidered, writes Ankeet Chavan

One of the three players caught for spot-fixing in 2014, Ankeet Chavan has written a letter to the MCA to take his case to the BCCI for his ban to be reconsidered. He also added that his ban should be reconsidered in a similar fashion to Sreesanth’s case, where they reduced his ban till August 2020.
Having played just the three seasons in the IPL, former Mumbai and Rajasthan Royals player Ankeet Chavan was issued a life-ban following his involvement in the 2013 spot-fixing scandal. The spinner was one of the three players alongside Kerala’s pacer Sreesanth and Ajit Chandila who were caught in the 2013 season by the BCCI disciplinary committee.
However, since then, in 2015, the Delhi court had dropped the charges against all the three players because of lack of evidence. Following that, Sreesanth successfully challenged the ban in the Supreme Court and had it reduced to just the seven years, which made the pacer back in contention for the upcoming season, representing the Kerala Ranji team.
In a letter, Ankeet Chavan has written to request the boards to reduce his life-ban to seven years, in his bid to make a return to cricket. Chavan, who hasn’t played cricket since 2013, also urged the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to take his case to the BCCI and get him a similar result as Sreesanth’s.
"I am urging the BCCI on similar lines, if Sreesanth's ban is reconsidered, kindly reconsider mine (my ban) as well," Chavan told PTI on Thursday, reported TOI.
"I did not get a response from the BCCI, so I had to write to my parent body, which is the MCA. So I have written on the same lines. I request the association to take my case ahead to the BCCI, so that my ban can be reconsidered," added Chavan.
