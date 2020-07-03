Sri Lanka police closes 2011 WC fixing case due to lack of evidence

After carrying out a detailed investigation to 2011 WC final fixing claims, the Sri Lankan police has closed the matter citing the lack of evidence. The police has also thanked the former cricketers for giving reasonable explanations about the changes made to the final Playing XI.

Former Sri Lankan sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage’s claims that the 2011 WC final was fixed triggered a different sense of reaction among the general public, but the seriousness of the claim led to the Sri Lankan government ordered an enquiry into the matter. However, now the cricketers and selectors have been cleared of fixing allegations after no evidence was found to support the allegations.

"From the three statements we've got, it was clear to us that the 14 points brought forward by Mahindananda Aluthgamage could not be substantiated. Although it was said that a complaint letter had also been sent to the ICC, the ICC itself has not indicated that. The ICC hasn't opened up their own investigation either,” Senior Superintendent of Police Jagath Fonseka told Lankadeepa, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

Aluthgamage's allegations had largely focused on selection as the politician claimed that Sri Lanka had made four changes to their XI for the final. However, captain of that World Cup side Kumar Sangakkara, vice-captain Mahela Jayawardene and chief selector Aravinda de Silva, maintained that those changes were precipitated by injuries to Angelo Mathews and Muttiah Muralitharan in the semi-final. Although Muralitharan eventually played in the final, he admitted that he was not fully fit.

"All three of the statements we took provided reasonable explanations. They especially gave explanations as to why the team was changed. The other thing is this happened back in 2011,” Fonseka said.