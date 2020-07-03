Sam Curran undergoes COVID-19 tests after symptoms of sickness, states ECB

The English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday has stated that Sam Curran has had sickness and diarrhoea, with the all-rounder undergoing self-isolation in his room at the Ageas Bowl. Further, ECB also mentioned that the younger Curran has undergone COVID-19 tests, with results awaited.

The 22-year-old English all-rounder was recently seen in action playing for Team Buttler in the warm-up game at the Ageas Bowl ahead of the First Test against West Indies, where he scored an unbeaten 15. However, ahead of the second innings, the all-rounder, after suffering from sickness and diarrhoea has self-isolated himself from the rest of the team in his room at the Ageas Bowl.

On top of that, he did not take the field in the second innings and was ruled out of the intra-squad warm-up match. ECB, on Thursday, confirmed the same, that the all-rounder has been under self-isolation and has undergone COVID-19 tests ahead of the anticipated series against West Indies.

“England all-rounder Sam Curran has had sickness and diarrhoea overnight. He is feeling better this afternoon, and has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl. He will play no further part in the practice match,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

“He has been monitored by the team doctor throughout and was tested for COVID-19 earlier today,” the statement said, without mentioning when the result will be available.

According to ESPNCricinfo, his results for COVID-19 would be out on Friday, with the remainder of the team too set to undergo a test for Coronavirus on Sunday ahead of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl on July 8.