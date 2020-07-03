Sam Curran tests negative for Covid-19

English all-rounder Sam Curran, who had self-isolated himself after encountering sickness and diarrhoea and subsequently had taken a Covid-19 test, has now tested negative for the virus. The 22-year-old is now expected to return to training and join the rest of his teammates in the next 48 hours.

The results are said to have come back in the afternoon today and due to him returning a negative result, it is expected that Curran will rejoin his teammates sometime within the next 48 hours. The ECB medical staff are also said to be keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old’s progress.

Despite England not having announced their final squad for the Windies Tests, Curran is expected to be a part of the same. The two teams - England and West Indies - are currently functioning within a bio-secure environment and the first of the three Tests will be played at the Ageas Bowl on July 8.