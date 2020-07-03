ENG vs WI | Shannon Gabriel added to Windies squad after recovering from ankle injury

After undergoing ankle surgery last year, Gabriel hasn’t played a single first-class game since September. That had cast doubts on his availability for the Wisden Trophy series against England, with the CWI adding him only in the reserve personnel. However, after claiming figures of 8 for 122 across West Indies' two warm-up games in Manchester, the pacer has been added to the squad for the first biosecure Test match between two sides, on July 8.