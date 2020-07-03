ECB allow English counties to field two overseas players from 2021 season

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced that English counties will be able to field two overseas players from the 2021 season after a recommendation by the Performance Cricket Committee. Earlier, starting the year 2000, counties allowed only one 'unqualified' player in the team.

The ECB Performance Cricket Committee, led by Andrew Strauss, made the recommendation to "ensure the strength of men's county competitions" and that has now been approved by the ECB. As per the new rule, the counties will now be able to field two unqualified cricketers in men's county cricket from the next season onwards.

"First-Class Counties will be permitted to field a total of two Unqualified cricketers in the same match in the County Championship and Royal London Cup from 2021,” an ECB release stated.

"There is an important balance to be struck to ensure the need for good foreign players in county cricket and providing an opportunity for nine England-qualified players in each county team," Andrew Strauss, the PCC chair, said.

"There are clearly long-established benefits for our domestic players to compete against and learn from the best players from across the world in addition to providing high-quality domestic cricket for county members and fans to enjoy. An increase in Unqualified cricketers allows First-Class Counties to maintain that standard while also enabling them to plan and prepare for next summer,” the release added.

However, this will not affect the 20-over competition, the Vitality Blast, as two players were already permitted in the tournament from the beginning.