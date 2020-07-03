Don’t think no crowd will impact too much if there’s quality cricket, reckons Ian Bishop

England’s first Test against West Indies, on July 8, would mark the return of international cricket following the long COVID-19 break in a three-match Test series. On top of that, it would see a number of new rules being implemented, including the ban over saliva for the bowlers to shine the ball.

More importantly, it would be for the first time that there would be no spectators to watch the event live, with restrictions in play for the spectators. While other sports have gone ahead with no crowd, they have placed cardboard cutouts to show the fans’ presence. Talking about the same, Ian Bishop opined that the lack of crowd wouldn’t be of too much impact if there’s quality cricket on offer from the two sides. However, he quickly stated that cricketing world too might have to come up with something unique to represent their fans.

“I think players will adapt to no crowds. When we have had Test matches in the UAE for instance, there is hardly anyone at the ground. In first-class cricket too, players are accustomed to seeing no crowds. In the Caribbean too, there have been Tests with very few people. So players will adapt. As a broadcast spectacle, we will have a challenge. We will have to be innovative. Football has put up in some leagues little cutouts to make it look like people are there. If the quality of cricket is good, I don't think it will have too much impact on the game,” Ian Bishop told TOI.