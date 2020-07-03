BCCI seeks explanation for Uva T20 League after corruption suspicion

The BCCI has started its investigation for the Uva T20 League after BCCI's ACU, Punjab Police, and SLC found details of a suspicious tournament organised in Chandigarh. While Punjab Police have started an investigation, the BCCI asserted that it is keeping an eye on the details of those involved.

After Sri Lanka Cricket released a statement that neither SLC nor its affiliates have any knowledge or any involvement with a fantasy tournament staged by an undisclosed party under the name and title of 'Uva Premier League T20’, the Indian Express reported that the game was played on June 29 in Sawara village, 16 km from Chandigarh, but was streamed as a 'Uva T20 League' match in Sri Lanka's Badulla city, home of the Uva Province Cricket Association.

Suspecting a betting syndicate link, the BCCI started their own investigation of who was involved in the process. Punjab Police officials said an investigation is currently on to ascertain if a betting syndicate was involved.

"Our process is on. When we will know about the people involved, we will update our database. We would like to know who was involved. However, only police can take action on this. As a BCCI enforcement agency, we have no jurisdiction over it," BCCI anti-corruption chief Ajit Singh told PTI.

"If it was a BCCI approved league or had players' participation, we could have taken against them. If this is done for the purpose of betting, it is a criminal offence and police has the jurisdiction over, we don't," he added.

SLC CEO Ashley De Silva said he directed the Anti-corruption officer to look into the matter.

"As such, SLC wishes to clarify that the said tournament is neither sanctioned by SLC nor organised by any of its affiliates and therefore, SLC assumes no responsibility with regard to the said tournament," the statement from the Lankan Board read.

After receiving the complaint, Deputy Superintendent of Police in Punjab, Kharar Pal Singh, claimed that two persons identified as Pankaj Jain and Raju were arrested on Thursday night.

"A case under Section 420 IPC (cheating) has been registered by the police. As per preliminary investigations, betting could be going on in the match which was held. Further investigations into the case are under progress," Chahal told PTI.