Virat Kohli’s cricket handbook inspiration for youngsters, states Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has stated that every young cricketer should follow India captain Virat Kohli’s model of discipline that he follows at the highest level. The wicket-keeper batsman last played a T20I for India during the final two fixtures of the five-match series in New Zealand, earlier this year.

After a year of being included in the India squad, Sanju Samson finally made his international debut for India in the 2nd T20I, at Harare, against Zimbabwe in 2015. But it was in January 2020 that Samson made a comeback to the T20I team when he played against Sri Lanka in Pune. However, once again, he failed to make an impression as he only managed to score 6 runs. Samson was again given a chance to play in the final two fixtures of the five-match series in New Zealand, earlier this year, but he failed yet again.

But for Samson, the biggest takeaway from the tour was the dressing-room chats, including batting and fitness tips, he had with his captain Virat Kohli. Samson added that he had learnt a fair bit from Kohli’s handbook of cricket. Samson revealed that Kohli’s energy and attitude around the dressing room is very chill and keeps the people around him happy.

“It was the first time I was spending time with Virat bhai in the dressing room. He is a very energetic guy. He is very happy, smiling and laughing almost all the time. He makes sure the dressing room is lively and full of energy. He may be very serious when it comes to work otherwise, but he's very chill and he is a very happy person to be around. The Indian dressing room is so positive and full of energy under Virat bhai and Ravi sir. They both keep the dressing room's energy-level high," Samson told Timesofindia.com in an exclusive interview.

“So, whenever I'm around Virat bhai, you will see me smiling or laughing. But at the same time, almost everyone in the team, we always look forward to learning something from him. During the tour I took a number of batting tips and fitness lessons from Virat bhai.”

The 25-year-old only played the 4th and 5th T20Is, but he didn't get a chance in the first three matches of the series. During those matches when he had to sit out, Samson was seen sitting with Kohli in the dressing room and sharing some laughs with the skipper. According to the opening batsman, Kohli’s punctuality, determination and discipline make him stand out.

“He is one of the best players in the world. Whenever I go to the gym, I always see him working out during a tour. He is very punctual and never misses his daily routines or schedules at any cost. The way he takes care of himself, the way he takes his nutrition, the way he trains, the way he takes recovery, he is a role model to me and to everyone. I think every youngster should follow how he is taking care of himself and how he performs at the highest level,” he added.