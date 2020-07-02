Thought MS Dhoni would be rusty but his shape and form was excellent, reckons Piyush Chawla

During the CSK camp in March earlier this year, Piyush Chawla has admitted that he thought that MS Dhoni would look rusty after his break but his shape and form was one of the best he has seen. The leggie also admitted that he is working on his fitness to play cricket for a good four to five years.

Before the COVID-19 lockdown ceased all cricketing action around the world, Chennai Super Kings were one of the IPL sides to have started their pre-season campaign in early March. During the camp set up at Chepauk, there were several cricketers in action, including the returning MS Dhoni and the new recruits, Piyush Chawla and Sai Kishore for the men in Yellow.

Recalling the experience, Piyush Chawla has revealed that he was also of the opinion that MS Dhoni would look rusty after a long break from cricket. However, to his surprise, the 38-year-old packed a long punch with his shape and form, which Chawla called as excellent.

“Honestly speaking, after a break, a cricketer would look rusty but with Dhoni, it was completely different. He must have done something in Ranchi, which made him keep his shape and fitness. So when we all bowled to him in the nets, he looked ready to punch the ball a long way,“ Piyush Chawla told Aakash Chopra on his show ‘Aakash Vani.’

The 31-year-old also played down the question pertaining to MS Dhoni’s future, admitting that the players never ask questions to the 38-year-old regarding his future. However, Chawla quickly pointed out that he usually asks questions about his bowling to the former Indian skipper.

“No one talked about Dhoni’s comeback or sorts, we didn’t ask him any questions related to it. My discussions with him are usually related to my bowling, how I could improve my bowling and where I lack. So when he says a few words about it, I feel like he’s telling me the right thing, where I could improve.”

The leg-spinner, who made his Indian debut at the age of 17, revealed that he is working on fitness in an attempt to have a good four-five years of cricketing future in his body. The UP spinner was last seen in action playing for Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy encounter against Punjab at Valsad, where he picked up two wickets and scored 60 runs in their 110-run victory.

“I’m absolutely working on my fitness and I’m just 31. More than my bowling, I should work on my body and if everything goes as per plans, I could continue playing cricket for four-five more years.”