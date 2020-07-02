Shashank Manohar has hurt India’s finances and reduced India’s importance in world cricket, alleges N Srinivasan

After Shashank Manohar stepped down from his post at ICC on Wednesday, N Srinivasan has alleged that the outgoing chairman hurt India’s finances and reduced the country’s importance in world cricket. He also claimed that Shashank used his BCCI position to his vehicle for convenience.

Earlier on Wednesday, ICC announced that Shashank Manohar stepped down from his position with immediate effect. Following the announcement, his long-term colleague, N Srinivasan has alleged that his counter-part, Manohar’s term as the ICC boss has hurt India’s finances and reduce the importance of the country in World cricket. During the Nagpur-based lawyer’ reign as the ICC boss, he took in an account of the BCCI’s revenue margins, with the revenue margin taking a nosedive during his reign.

“My personal view is he has done so much damage to Indian cricket that every person involved in Indian cricket will be happy (with his exit). He has hurt India’s finances in the game, has hurt India's chances at the ICC, he has been anti-Indian and has reduced India's importance in world cricket. He is running away now because he knows he will not get any bow from the Indian leadership. He has caused huge damage,” Srinivasan told TOI.

The Indian lawyer returned back to the position in 2015 for the second time and ever since then, has been in constant tussles with the top-board officials back at the BCCI. It has been well-documented in the Indian cricketing administration when the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) were in charge of the BCCI. Srinivasan also tore apart the Indian’s reign, adding that he used his position at the BCCI as a vehicle for his own convenience.

“Ever since the new leadership has come into BCCI, Shashank knew he could not afford to represent India and use that as a vehicle for his convenience. He knew he had no chance (to continue) and therefore he had run away”.