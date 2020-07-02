Reports | IPL to be hosted outside India; Sri Lanka being frontrunner for venue

According to the latest report, the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League could in all probability be staged outside India with Sri Lanka and UAE being the frontrunners as hosts. It has also added that the BCCI are awaiting the ICC’s final word on the fate of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

After COVID-19 hit the world, the thirteenth edition of the IPL which was originally scheduled to begin on March 29 was indefinitely postponed by the BCCI. Given the effect that the pandemic had on the cricketing schedules, even the fate of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 - to be held in the October-November window - also remained hung. On the potential occasion of the ICC mega event getting postponed, the BCCI were hoping to schedule the IPL in the September-October window.

But with 18,653 active COVID-19 cases in the country, it would be difficult for the nation to host the mega tournament in India. In this regard, in a recent conversation with IANS, a BCCI official reportedly hinted that the IPL could be staged outside India this year. The official revealed that Sri Lanka (5 active cases) and UAE (402 active cases) were front-runners to host the tournament. The report also added that BCCI is awaiting for the ICC’s final word on the fate of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup before taking a decision on IPL 13.

"We are yet to decide on the venue but in all probability, it is going outside this year. The condition in India doesn't look suited to have so many teams come in at one or two venues and then create an atmosphere which will be safe for the players as well as the general public even though the games may be played behind closed doors,” the official told IANS.

"The race is between UAE and Sri Lanka and we will need to decide on where we host the league depending on the situation there with regards to the coronavirus pandemic. Logistics also need to be looked into, so we will decide soon," he added.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka welcomed back competitive cricket on Monday after their government lifted the nationwide lockdown last week.