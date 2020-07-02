Reports | BCCI will only terminate VIVO deal if ‘Exit Clause’ supports them

Today at 2:04 PM
Although the IPL GC stated that they would review sponsorships in the wake of India-China standoff at LAC, an official added that they would only terminate the VIVO contract if the exit clause supports the BCCI. However, China-invested Indian companies will continue to be a part of the ecosystem.
As tensions are growing between India and China on the Line of Actual Border (LAC), the Indian government has banned as many as 59 China apps in India. There have been growing apprehensions for the Chinese products in the country and one of the biggest affected parties is BCCI, whose IPL has been sponsored by VIVO with a contract that runs until 2022. Keeping things in mind, the BCCI claimed that they will only terminate the contract if the exit clause supports them.
"We still don't know about the fate of the T20 World Cup, Asia Cup, so how can we just have a meeting? Yes, we need to discuss sponsorship but we never used the word cancel or terminate. We said we will review sponsorship. Review means that we need to check all the modalities of the contract. If the 'Exit Clause' favours VIVO more, why should we terminate a Rs 440 crore per year contract? We will only terminate if 'Exit Clause' favours us," a senior BCCI official told PTI.
Most of the IPL sponsors have been backed by Chinese companies, even though they originally belong to India. While PayTM has been backed by Alibaba, the likes of Dream XI, BYJUs and SWIGGY have investment from Chinese video game company Tencent. However, the official clarified that they don’t have to worry because of their Indian origin.
