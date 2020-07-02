Reports | BCCI will only terminate VIVO deal if ‘Exit Clause’ supports them

"We still don't know about the fate of the T20 World Cup, Asia Cup, so how can we just have a meeting? Yes, we need to discuss sponsorship but we never used the word cancel or terminate. We said we will review sponsorship. Review means that we need to check all the modalities of the contract. If the 'Exit Clause' favours VIVO more, why should we terminate a Rs 440 crore per year contract? We will only terminate if 'Exit Clause' favours us," a senior BCCI official told PTI.