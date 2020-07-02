Last of Three Ws, Sir Everton Weekes passes away in Barbados, aged 95

Bringing a momentary end to a great era of Windies Cricket, one of the unquestioned greats of the game, Sir Everton Weekes, passed away after a prolonged illness in Barbados. Weekes, the last of the famed W’s troika, had suffered a heart attack in June last year and had been keeping ill since then.

Sir Clyde Walcott, Sir Frank Worrell, and Sir Everton Weekes formed a trio for West Indies that was not just lethal in their own approach, they momentarily brought a pause to the English and Australian batting dominance in the early 50s. Making their Test debuts within three weeks in early 1948, the three Ws enjoyed outstanding careers for West Indies, with Weekes scoring five successive Test centuries - four of them against India.

The Barbadian even complained that he could have done that six out of six had it not been for a controversial decision in the Madras Test of 1948. Weekes had the distinction of scoring the fastest 1000 runs in Test Cricket, doing it in only 12 innings, which is one fewer than Sir Don Bradman, and ended his Test career with an outstanding Test average of 58.61.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and many fans around the world,” Cricket West Indies paid a tribute to the glorious Barbadian.

Ricky Skerritt, the president of CWI, further added, "I'd like to add my public recognition of Sir Everton's amazing legacy. He was both a great cricketer and a cricket human being. He was the last of the famous Three Ws to pass to the great beyond. He was the most amazing man. And one of the most humble and decent and wonderful people you would ever have met."

Sir Everton Weekes will now forever be rested with Worrell and Walcott at The Three Ws Oval on the outskirts of Bridgetown in Barbados. Earlier, Walcott and Worrell had been buried at a plot amid the bougainvillaea and there had been a place left vacant for Weekes.