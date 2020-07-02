Jasprit Bumrah won’t last if he plays every game in every format, feels Ian Bishop

Ian Bishop has stated that Jasprit Bumrah has transcended the various formats of the game but to sustain long, the team management needs to manage his workload in a planned manner. The former Windies pacer has further added that India need to manage his workload because he is a generational talent.

After enjoying a glorious peak for about three years, Jasprit Bumrah suffered a back injury in the Windies series last August, which kept him away from the action for close to five months. What was scary though after making a comeback in the Sri Lanka series, Bumrah has failed to attain the same level of authority, which saw him becoming vulnerable in the New Zealand series that followed. Ian Bishop cautioned India about the same and added that India needs to protect Bumrah in the long run.

"Jasprit is one of a small group of bowlers, who transcend the various formats of the game. But you can't expect him to last if he is playing every game in every format. The human body cannot do that,” Bishop said on Sony Ten Pit Stop that was aired on the network's Facebook page.

“India have done a smart thing by limiting him and as fit as he is, he still sustained an injury. He is really serious about his stuff. He said that he had one milkshake during the tour of South Africa. You have to manage these precious resources because he is a generational talent.”

While Dukes ball, primarily used in England, West Indies and Pakistan, has brought in the pacers to the game more than Kookaburra, with the Dukes’ seam staying lively longer than their Australian counterpart. Bishop feels that it is an important factor in levelling the playing field for the bowlers.

"The pitches have also evolved. We see more and more pitches encouraging fast bowling and there is a clarion call to use the Dukes ball instead of the Kookaburra. All of those things combined I think is helping a fast bowling renaissance," he said.