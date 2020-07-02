Jadeja is one of the most reliable cricketer in all formats, claims Jaydev Shah

Saurashtra Cricket Association President Jaydev Shah has heaped praises on Ravindra Jadeja after being named as the Second Most Valuable Test Player of the 21st Century by Wisden. The former Saurashtra captain has further added that Jadeja is one of the most reliable cricketers in all formats.

With an MVP rating of 97.3, second only to Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, Jadeja became the second most valuable Test player of the 21st century by Wisden, the publication with the help of Cricviz, released the list. Cricviz’s Freddie Wilde justified the selection by saying whenever Jadeja played for India, he was picked as a frontline bowler and has batted as high as No.6 – contributing to a very high match involvement.

Hailing the achievement, Jadeja’s long-standing friend and the current SCA president Jaydev Shah congratulated Jadeja and stated that the all-rounder has many times been a game-changer in international as well as domestic cricket.

"Everyone at Saurashtra Cricket Association heartily congratulates Saurashtra's super lion Ravindra Jadeja on being felicitated by Wisden as Most Valuable Test Player of the 21st Century," Shah said in a press release.

"Ravindra has a phenomenal talent and is one of the most reliable cricketers in all formats. He is amazing with ball and bat, and also as a fielder. He has many times been a game-changer in international as well as domestic cricket."

After making his debut in 2009, Jadeja has represented India in 49 Tests, 165 ODIs, 49 T20Is so far, and has now become the first-choice pick in the overseas Test matches.