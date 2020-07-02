India are at the forefront of fast bowling renaissance, opines Ian Bishop

Ian Bishop is of the belief that world cricket is currently blessed with a strong unit of fast bowlers and India are at the forefront of what he called a ‘fast bowling renaissance’. From India’s Jasprit Bumrah to England’s Jofra Archer, the veteran cricketer has named the top fast bowlers right now.

Think of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup or last year’s contests of the ICC Test Championship, fast bowlers from all top nations have made significant contributions in their teams’ wins. In fact, India had a top run last year with Bumrah, Ishant, Shami and Yadav in their top form. Former West Indies fast bowler turned commentator, Ian Bishop said that world cricket is currently going through a golden period of fast bowling and India are at the forefront of what he called a "fast bowling renaissance."

From No.1 ranked bowler in Tests, Pat Cummins, to the experienced Stuart Broad, the world of cricket has been blessed with real talent. Keeping that in mind, Bishop further suggested that the best fast bowlers in the world who can play all three formats need to be preserved somewhat like how India have done with Bumrah.

"I think we are in a golden period of fast bowling. You look at what the West Indies are bringing, then there is (Mitchell) Starc and (Josh) Hazlewood for Australia along with the number one ranked Test bowler in the world as well (Pat Cummins). England have Jofra Archer and Mark Wood to supplement the experience of (Stuart) Broad and (James) Anderson. Jofra I think has the best action in world cricket," Bishop said on Sony Ten Pit Stop that was aired on the network's Facebook page.

"Pakistan have found at least three young bowlers that are really good. Sri Lanka have one that I can think of, Lahiru Kumara. New Zealand have good quick bowlers as well. India are at the forefront of this fast bowling renaissance. They recognised years ago that if you are to be the number one team in the world, you cannot rely on your spinners all the time,” he added.