Virat Kohli is more reliable as a batsman whilst I am slightly more aggressive, states AB de Villiers

One of the two mainstays of RCB’s batting unit, AB de Villiers has admitted that Virat Kohli is more reliable than him as a batsman but attested that he is more aggressive than the Indian. The Proteas star also recalled how Kohli gradually got better at playing intimidating short balls.

Together, the partnership between AB de Villiers-Virat Kohli has been responsible for many a win for the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and in other parts of the country. Since his move in 2011 to the Bangalore-based franchise, the South African has not only lifted his own game but also allowed Virat Kohli to bat more comfortably in the RCB line-up.

Talking about their partnership, the 36-year-old reckoned that the two make a ‘nice combination’ before he named Kohli to be the more reliable of the two. However, when the topic was around himself, de Villiers admitted that he likes to take on the bowlers right from the onset, to put more pressure on the opponents.

“Virat is a more reliable batsman. He’s the one you want to bat for 15 overs. I am better in a way I could change the game quicker, have an injection that could swing the game. So together we are a nice combo,” De Villiers told Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz's 'In Conversation' talk show on Wednesday.

Since his move to RCB, the South Africa top-order batsman has scored 3724 runs, at an average over 39, for the Reds. De Villiers also admitted that he is earlier to the trigger in comparison to the Indian skipper. In the 69 innings, the two have nine hundred plus partnerships, with two of them being double-hundred stands.

“We take on different bowlers. I personally like to attack a little earlier, not to show weakness early on. I am earlier to the trigger. I want the bowlers to feel early on that it will be trouble if I’m allowed to bat for 5 overs,” he added.

Interestingly, the Proteas start also talked about how Virat Kohli gradually improved his technique versus the short ball. Early in his career, Kohli was troubled with the short deliveries, with his dismissal in the 2015 Cricket World Cup Down Under serving as a testament to the same. However, de Villiers added that Kohli, over the years, has improved and made himself more adept to facing bouncers.

“You need to extend your arms with the short ball. It’s a difficult one for the mind to understand. The quicker the bowler is, the more you think you need more time, you need to pull in. But you actually need to (extend your arms and) fetch it. It becomes a lot easier to control it. That’s what I think Virat got right in the last few years. He extends his arms and then rolls his wrists to keep it down,” De Villiers said.