Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC Chairman

International Cricket Council Chairman (ICC) Shashank Manohar has stepped down from his position after two stints at the governing council. Manohar first took over the office in November 2015 after his predecessor N Srinivasan was removed as the ICC Chairman, a decision taken at the BCCI's 86th AGM.

Shashank Manohar twice served as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), from 2008 to 2011, and from November 2015 to May 2016. Following that, Manohar succeeded N Srinivasan, as the chairman of the ICC from November 2015 to March 2017. On 24 March 2017, he was reinstated as the chairman until a successor was elected. Manohar’s term was supposed to be ending in July this year, it was earlier reported that the Indian might continue for another term.

However, as per a media release by the ICC, on Wednesday, it was revealed that chairman Shashank Manohar stepped down as chairman of the governing council. Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja is set to assume the responsibilities of the chairperson until a successor is elected. The process for the Chairperson election is expected to be approved by the ICC Board within the next week. Former England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Graves, who will be stepping down from his current position at Lord’s on August 31, is leading contender.

“Everyone on the ICC Board extends their wholehearted thanks to Shashank for the commitment he has shown to our sport. There is no doubt that cricket owes Shashank a debt of gratitude for all he has done for the sport. He has left cricket and the ICC in a better place than he found it,” Imran Khwaja said.

“On behalf of the ICC Board and staff and the whole cricket family, I would like to thank Shashank for his leadership and everything he has done for the sport as ICC Chairman. We wish him and his family all the very best for the future,” ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said.