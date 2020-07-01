Second group of Pakistan cricketers to fly out to UK on July 3

Ahead of the scheduled series between England and Pakistan, out of Pakistan’s 29-man squad, 10 players first tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Out of those 10 cricketers, six Pakistan players picked for the tour had to stay home and got tested negative for a second time in three days and were cleared to join the squad in England. The PCB will now facilitate the travel of these six cricketers to the UK, on this Friday, where they'll join the squad in Worcester ahead of next month's series against England. Those six cricketers are Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz.