Reports | Spike in COVID-19 cases puts MCG Boxing Day Test in doubt

After 75 new cases of COVID-19 on June 29, reports have suggested that the future of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the MCG is in doubts later this year. Earlier, Mark Taylor too suggested that there is a chance of shifting the Boxing Day Test from MCG this year.

Just after Australia’s series against Zimbabwe, comprising three One-day Internationals, was postponed, reports have now cast doubts on MCG hosting the Boxing Day Test, come December. One of the most prestigious fixtures in the Australian cricketing summer, and in the entirety of the sport, the Boxing Day event often witnesses jam-packed crowds at the MCG and the 2019 clash between Australia and New Zealand attracted an astronomic 80,000 spectators, almost breaking the all time record of 91,112 that was set by an Ashes clash in 2013.

However, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, with many clubs in Queensland putting a 14-day quarantine period for teams visiting Melbourne, Hindustan Times have reported that there could be a venue change. In the last three days, over 75 cases of COVID-19 has struck the Victorian state. With Cricket Australia hell-bent on the Indian tour to go ahead as per schedule, it would come as a vital blow to the cricketing body to move the game away from people’s favourite cricketing venue.

Earlier, former Australian cricketer-turned commentator, Mark Taylor, too, expressed his opinion on the same, adding that the prestigious game could be moved elsewhere due to the allowed capacity at the MCG. Under the guidance of the Australian government, MCG would only be allowed to host upto 10,000 people due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

"If you look at what's happening around Australia, by Christmas time the MCG may only be able to host 10,000-20,000 people, which is not going to look great when you've got a real iconic Test match," said Taylor, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Reports have also hinted that Adelaide Oval would be the front-runner to host the crucial Test match in case MCG is not cleared to host a full-crowd by December.