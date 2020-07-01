IPL SRL | MI vs SRH Evaluation Chart - Chris Lynn’s monster innings helps MI steamroll SRH

Batting first, the home side got off to a terrible start before Lynn and Suryakumar Yadav pulled the proceedings back in the hosts’ favour, scoring 184 runs in the first twenty overs. Chasing 185, Sunrisers were never in the run-chase as Bumrah sealed Mumbai’s fate, helping his side to a 24-run win.

Match Review

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock opened the innings as usual for the hosts, after Rohit, earlier in the day, won the toss and elected to bat first. Sandeep Sharma struck first, to send the Indian opener back to the hut before Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed de Kock to put more pressure on the home side. However, a partnership between Chris Lynn and Suryakumar Yadav ensured that there were no further immediate hiccups, as the duo on put on 66 runs for the third wicket. Yadav, however, was run-out by Rashid Khan for a 27-ball 42. Post that, the Australian opener showcased a range of shots, including some impressive running between the wickets alongside the lower-order batsmen. His 54-ball 87, including his assault against Vijay Shankar, was enough to take the Paltans to a total of 184/8 Sandeep, Bhuvneshwar and Khaleel Ahmed sharing 7 wickets between them.

Batting second, after a long day in the field early on in the game, Sunrisers too found themselves with a similar start, losing both their openers early on in the powerplay. While their skipper David Warner (10 off 12) was dismissed after scoring two boundaries, Jonny Bairstow was the first one to walk back to the dressing room without disturbing the scorers, as he got out for a first-ball duck. Post that, the onus was on Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey to take up the scoring rate and bring a balance between the scoring rate and asking rate. The duo combined to add 40 runs, with Pandey scoring a 15-ball 27, but he was undone by Nathan Coulter-Nile, who joined Bumrah and Dhawal Kulkarni on the wickets list. Despite a 47-ball 55 from Kane Williamson and a 21-ball 33 from Virat Singh, all Sunrisers could manage was 160 runs on board, thus losing the game by 24 runs.

Turning Point

Until Manish Pandey’s dismissal in the second innings, Sunrisers and its fans were well within their right minds to say that the Indian alongside Kane Williamson could take the visiting side home on the day. On top of that, Pandey had already got himself off to a great start, scoring 27 runs off the first 15 deliveries that he laid his sight on, with four boundaries and six. However, when he was undone by Coulter-Nile, Sunrisers' hopes were smashed like a glass window by a cricket ball.

Highs and Lows

Chris ‘Monster’ Lynn was back amongst the runs for Mumbai, with a knock that was unbelievable right from the word go. After a terrible start for the home side, the onus was on the Australian to not only save the side from disgrace but also put runs under his tally for the SRL season after a below-par show in the previous few games. However, this time around, he turned everything around in his favour, taking on the likes of Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan to race off to a 54-ball 87; a knock which had everything in it.

David Warner’s efforts in a high-scoring run chase were just terrible. Knowing that the visiting Sunrisers side had to get themselves up early on in the innings, with them needing to score 185 for victory, the Australian opener decided to throw away his wicket early on. In just the third over, after he scored twin boundaries in the second, Warner got himself and his stumps bamboozled by Jasprit Bumrah, who had a good start to his evening. A 12-ball ten is all he could manage in the evening, in a high-pressure encounter.

Rating Charts

Powerplay exploitation: MI 6.5/10 and SRH 5/10

A stunning start to the proceedings in the afternoon encounter, not for the hosts but for the visitors, who claimed two wickets in no time. First up, it was Sandeep Sharma, who swung the ball beautifully to pick the explosive opener Rohit Sharma’s wicket, with the score reading 11/1. Quinton de Kock and Chris Lynn then took on the Sunrisers bowlers before Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck to send De Kock back to the hut. From thereon, surely, the visitors should have used it to their advantage right? No, on the back of an explosive batting from Suryakumar Yadav (25 off 14) and Lynn’s 13-ball 12 Mumbai were back in the contest, with them scoring a total of 47 runs in the powerplay.

In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad were jolted in a similar fashion to Mumbai with both Dhawal Kulkarni and Jasprit Bumrah picking a wicket for themselves early on in the innings. At 21/2, losing both the openers-key pieces to this Sunrisers puzzle, the chase started growing bigger than them and the enormity of the task daunted them. However, after that, Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey ensured that they laid a foundation for the run-chase, through a 28-run partnership in the powerplay to take SRH to a total of 46 runs for the loss of the openers.

Middle-overs manoeuvring: MI 7/10 and SRH 4/10

It continued on, the partnership for Mumbai Indians and a long day in the sun for the visitors’ bowling unit. Both Suryakumar and Lynn continued to showcase their batting prowess and technical nuance, pinching the singles and doubles with utmost proficiency. At the end of the tenth over mark, the home side were off racing to a total of 81 for the loss of just two wickets. However, in the most unfortunate of situations, the Indian batsman was run-out, for a 27-ball 44, a knock that consisted of seven boundaries and one six. When Vijay Shankar came on to bowl, it was advantage Mumbai again, with Lynn showcasing his best - with two boundaries and one six off in the span of three deliveries. Just after that, after two relatively quiet overs, the hosts finished the middle overs on 131/4.

On the other hand, the Sunrisers outfit were still recovering from the early loss of their skipper, David Warner, with Pandey and Williamson trying their level best to help the side make a comeback. However, on the back of a beautiful delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pandey had to walk back after his stumps were rearranged by the Australian pacer. Post that, Vijay Shankar and Williamson tried their level best to bring the scoring rate on par with the required rate. However, the rate just kept increasing, with Sunrisers struggling to keep pace with the rate. When Shankar was dismissed for a run-a-ball 19, all hopes were quashed, with the tourists just scoring 107 on board, losing four wickets in the process.

Death bowling: MI 7/10 and SRH 5/10

Towards the back end, it was advantage Mumbai, who after a spell of 15 good overs were ready to carry forward their momentum. While the first over just yielded eight runs for the home side, they did not let that stop in the next three, where they upped the scoring rate. Lynn’s power-hitting ability came to the fore, as he continued to impress one and all with his lusty blows. The Australian opener exited the scene with a 54-ball 87, scoring 11 boundaries and one six in the knock. On the other hand, Krunal put on a late show, with a 6-ball 13 and that coupled with 15 extras took MI to a huge total of 184/8, with them scoring 53 runs in the last five overs.

The last hope for SRH was their former skipper Kane Williamson, who was the only batsman able enough to take them closer to the total. He was joined in the hunting efforts by the Indian youngster, Virat Singh, who had already made his mark in the tournament thus far, with his finesse. In the very first over, the two batsmen scored 14 runs before adding five more to the total. Whilst the game looked a lost cause for the men in Orange, the youngster Virat put on a show, scoring 18 runs. His 21-ball 33, with one four and two sixes took the Hyderabad-based franchise to a total of 160/6. That mattered for little, though, as they lost the game.

Match Frenzy O Meter - Exciting

The match had everything possible. The first innings, in particular, was entertaining, as it had plenty of runs; it sure was entertaining to watch. In the second innings, barring knocks from Kane Williamson and Virat Singh, it was Mumbai’s bowlers all the way. All in all, it was an exciting encounter!