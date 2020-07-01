Had fruitful conversation with Ishant Sharma regarding racist comments, reveals Darren Sammy

Darren Sammy, who recently expressed his displeasure and disgust over the racist term that people in India used to refer to him, clarified that he made peace with Ishant Sharma after having a fruitful conversation regarding the sensitive issue. Sammy revealed that the duo have ‘moved forward’.

On the back of the #BlackLivesMatter movement across the world, West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy, last month, brought to light the casual racist comments that were passed towards him whilst he was with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. Sammy revealed that he was shocked and appalled after knowing that the term some Indian players used to refer to him, ‘kaalu’, indeed was a racist slur and hence urged the corresponding players to have a conversation with him.

Days after Sammy’s comments, an old picture posted on Instagram by the all-rounder’s former SRH teammate, Ishant Sharma circulated on social media, where the pacer referred to the Windies stalwart as ‘kaalu’, and this all but confirmed that Ishant was one of the perpetrators.

However, weeks after the incident, things now seem to have settled between the duo as Sammy, in an interview, revealed that he had a very encouraging conversation with Ishant. Sammy admitted that Ishant’s comments were light-hearted and innocent but insisted on the importance of educating people. The all-rounder said that both himself and Ishant had ‘moved forward’.

"We need a lot of education on how cultures view and respect racism or colourism. Ishant calling me something (Kalu) may have been done innocently but any word that degrades must be shunned. I have had a conversation with him and I have moved forward in life," said Sammy was quoted as saying by Outlook.

"In his home, Ishant has a big poster of us joining hands and I had signed on it saying 'Brothers For Life.' I don't want to dwell on that issue because there are bigger problems that need attention. Let's look forward.”

Sammy, a two-time World T20 winner who has also had multiple stints in the IPL, most notably with SRH and RCB, further added that he would love to come back to India - preferably as a coach - in the future.

"I will love to be back in India in some capacity, may be coach, mentor or a player. I have lovely memories of India.”