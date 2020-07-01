Confident Rohit Sharma will adapt to tough Aussie conditions, states Michael Hussey

Former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey is confident of Rohit Sharma excelling in India’s forthcoming Test series versus Australia and believes the latter has the skill and ability to be able to execute the same. Hussey further believes that India will be up against a stiff challenge in December.

Despite etching his name as one of the greatest ODI batsmen of all time, proficiency in red-ball format has, however, evaded Rohit Sharma ever since he made his Test debut in 2013, but the 33-year-old showed first signs of conquering the format last year in the Tests versus South Africa, where he scored two tons and a double-ton in the three-match series. That series more or less sealed his place in the side as the first-choice opener, in turn, means that the right-hander, if he stays fit, will open for the visiting Indian side Down Under come December.

Given Rohit has historically struggled in SENA countries, where he’s had just four fifty-plus scores in 24 innings, there are doubts being cast over the right-hander’s ability to excel Down Under, but legendary Australian batsman Michael Hussey is confident that the Mumbaikar will adapt, acclimatize and excel up top come December.

"It's going to test any batsman in the world, but I think because he's (Rohit) played a lot of One-Day cricket batting at the top of the order, and now he's been having some success with the red ball game as well, that'll give him confidence coming in," Hussey told Sony Ten Pit Stop, reported TOI.

"I have no doubt in my mind that he's got the ability and the skill and the temperament, to be able to handle it."

"I think he would adapt. No, worries at all of his batting at the top of the order. It will be challenging in Australian conditions against the top quality bowling attack with pace and bounce.”

India are currently the holders of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, an accolade they gained after beating Tim Paine’s men 2-1 in 2018, but according to Hussey, the visitors will have it tough this time around, given the Aussies now have the prolific duo of Steve Smith and David Warner back in the side. Hussey, who was a part of the Australian side that whitewashed India 4-0 in 2011/12, believes that Virat Kohli’s men would need to be at their best to down the Aussies come December.

"Obviously, bringing back Smith and Warner into the team is huge, but the guys that were exposed and perhaps probably weren't quite ready at the time from two years ago, have now managed to get a number of Test matches under their belt... India are going to be up for a stiff challenge in Australia this summer."

"Put that with a world class bowling attack in Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood and (James) Pattinson as well with Nathan Lyon...I think the team looks extremely strong, they are playing some excellent Test cricket. We know India are a world class team, but they have to be at their best to beat the Australian team on home soil."