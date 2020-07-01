Aim is to revive prestigious Moin ud Dowlah tournament, reveals Mohammad Azharuddin

In a chat with WV Raman, Hyderabad Cricket Association’s president, Mohammad Azharuddin, has revealed that the association is aiming to revive the prestigious Moin ud Dowlah tournament. The tournament, since its inception in 1930-31, has found an acclaimed interest in Hyderabad cricket.

One of Hyderabad’s most revered tournaments in the past, Moin ud Dowlah was last played in the 1973-74 season, where State Bank of India came away with a first-innings lead victory over U-Foam. However, since then, the tournament has been reduced to archives, with no further editions being played out in the state.

46 years after the last edition, HCA’s president Mohammad Azharuddin, in a chat on WV Raman’s show, ‘Inside Out’, stated that the cricketing association has aimed to revive the prestigious competition. During State Bank of India’s successful run, they had some stalwarts of Indian cricket in the form of Ajit Wadekar, Bishan Bedi, V.V. Kumar, Hanumant Singh, Baloo Gupte, Budhi Kunderan, Venkataraman Subramanya, Ambar Roy and Syed Abid Ali.

“Most of the players in the Indian team were selected on the basis of performances in the Moin ud Dowla tournament. Great stars used to come to take part of this prestigious tournament, and we would have teams from outside to be part of it," Azhar told WV Raman in the latter’s show ‘Inside Out’ on Tuesday evening, reported TOI.

The tournament, which Azharuddin hails as ‘inspirational’ would be on the gridlines for the first time in 46 years, under the leadership of the former Indian skipper. However, the 57-year-old has not confirmed details of the tournament yet.

"Moin Ud Dowlah is one tournament I would want to revive because seeing top stars playing will inspire many in Hyderabad to take up the sport,” he added.