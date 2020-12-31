Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are the best batsmen for me, shares Kane Williamson

Today at 9:27 PM
Despite overtaking the duo of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, Kane Williamson opined that the duo are the best batsmen for him in the cricketing world and also stated that he is fortunate to have played against them. He also called the first Test against Pakistan as a ‘great’ game to be involved in.
Having once picked up the mantle for the best Test batsman in the world in 2015, Kane Williamson has always been in the shadow while the duo of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith have topped the rankings. While Smith has had the lead for a pretty long time, Kohli, in Smith’s absence, took over the rankings. However, with Kohli back home on paternity leave and the Australian’s poor form, Williamson has ascended to the top of the ICC Test rankings.
It was on the back of the Kiwi batsman’s 129, which helped the BlackCaps secure a nervy win over the visiting Pakistan side, who were on the verge of a victory before they headed towards a likely draw. However, thanks to some fine bowling and extraordinary fielding, the hosts won the game comfortably in the end. Williamson, in a conversation with ICC, opined that Kohli and Smith are the best batsmen for him.
"Those two (Virat Kohli and Steve Smith) players are the best. For me, sneak up someone is very surprising and humbling. Those are the two players year and year out in all formats moving the game forward, very fortunate to play against these guys," the Kiwi said, reported TOI.
Williamson also spoke in length about their crucial over against Pakistan, as the Kiwis chase a late top-two finish to get over India in the final of the ICC Test Championship. While crediting the resistance shown by the visitors, he stated that it an exciting moment for the team to cross the line, to stay in touching distance of playing in Lord’s.
"It was a great game to be involved in. We seem to have many tight finishes against Pakistan. The last three have gone to the last 25 minutes of the last day. Both teams fought incredibly hard. I think we had moments although the resistance put up by Pakistan on the last day was incredibly strong. It is really exciting to cross the line and hunt for an opportunity for the World Test Championship," he added.
