Cricket Australia announces India-Australia women’s series postponement to 2021 summer

Today at 10:19 AM
The three-match ODI series between India and Australia women’s teams will be played next year, with Cricket Australia announcing the series postponement till 2021 summer. However, CA have promised that they will try to deliver an expanded series between both teams when it is played.
Cricket Australia have faced a lot of monetary and logistical issues to get the Indian men’s team to their shore and the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney has made it a tough affair. Cricket Australia have to tread a very diligent path to complete the series without any hitch and not endangering the bio-bubble. That, however, meant the women’s series being postponed to a later date.
"We are very hopeful of delivering an expanded schedule between the Australian and Indian women's teams for next season, which would be an outstanding result for fans in both countries," Nick Hockley, Australia's interim CEO said, reported Cricbuzz.
"We had initially hoped to play India this summer, however, the impact of the global pandemic made it necessary to postpone until next season. It will be wonderful to once again host the Indian women's team, who was center stage for that unforgettable ICC T20 World Cup final at the MCG in March, and to do so with an expanded schedule from what was originally planned."
With the series now postponed, the Indian women’s team are starring a year without any international cricket after the Women’s T20 World Cup final in March.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.