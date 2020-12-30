VIDEO | Lewis Gregory summarizes 2020 by landing delivery at silly point to leave entire ground in splits

The last couple of months have been tough for Somerset’s Lewis Gregory. After being picked in England’s T20 squad to face South Africa, two intra-squad warm-up matches were all he played, spending the rest of November and the first week of December either inside his hotel room or watching his teammates play from the sidelines. That a gig in the Big Bash League awaited him post the tumultuous trip in South Africa was good news, but it meant that he had to undergo a 14-day quarantine in Australia before stepping on to the field. He did it, but to make things worse, the Brisbane Heat, in Gregory’s absence, were getting spanked by the rest of the teams, losing each of their first three games.