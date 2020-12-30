Twitter reacts to Mitchell Santner’s ‘otherworldly’ stunner that takes New Zealand to top of ICC Test rankings
Today at 11:37 AM
With just five overs left in the day, Pakistan had a real chance of breaking New Zealand’s dominant run at home with a ‘statement’ draw as Mitchell Santner was given the ball. However, Santner’s ‘otherworldly’ brilliance broke Pakistan’s resistance and took New Zealand to the top of the rankings.
What a day for NZ!!
Decent c&b by Santner to win a Test at 6.36pm on Day 5! #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/RussccE7js— Ben Waterworth (@bjwaterworth) December 30, 2020
Santner, you beauty!
Dramatic style finish by Santner. What a catch! NZ beat Pak by 101 runs & became the number 1 Test Team for the first time in the history & Williamson the number one Test batsman. Congragulations.— Sooraj Ayyappan (@Sooraj_Ayyappan) December 30, 2020
Thank you Pak tailenders for giving us such a Test match. #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/UQ95YVGkRc
Test cricket at its best!
NZ- The Number One Test Team in the world for the first time#NZvPAK
Congrats Blackcaps!!
Congratulations @BLACKCAPS for registering the number 1 test team spot for the first time in the history. Great day of test cricket has come to an end. Great battle fought by Pakistani troops but can't pulled it off. #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/uyCQGBrNWR— Makhdoom Aamir 💜 (@makhdoom_aamir_) December 30, 2020
That moment!
The moment...#NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/HAVZBS1hKy— Saurabh Katariya (@Saurabh88918708) December 30, 2020
India on 3rd!
And this win helps @BLACKCAPS to move up to the 2nd spot and push down #TeamIndia to the 3rd spot in the #WorldTestChampionship points table. #NZvPAK👏👏— Bake Peralta (@padmanss) December 30, 2020
NO 1 TEST TEAM!
Congratulations @BLACKCAPS for being the new No 1 test team in the world. 🖤🖤🖤. Kane Williamson - a huge, huge fan mate. #NZvPAK 🏏 pic.twitter.com/e1vl00A9Pm— Madhavi (@MadhaviTumkur) December 30, 2020
What a thriller!
Edge of the seat thriller. 🔥#NZvPAK #Cricket #BoxingDayTest #TestCricket https://t.co/jcjIHgFQq5— I am just a common man`®© (@ramachandranpro) December 30, 2020
Memorable day for Blackcaps!
@BLACKCAPS - No.1 test team in the world— Captain Kane (@SteadyTheShip) December 30, 2020
Kane Williamson - No.1 test batsman
We are truly living in NEW AGE KIWI team & KING KANE generation
Its time to celebrate like there is no tomorrow
Well done and congrats to each and everyone who are part of this 👏#NZvPAK #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/T6UaGBxQ67
NZ- THE NEW NO 1!
