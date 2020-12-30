 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Mitchell Santner’s ‘otherworldly’ stunner that takes New Zealand to top of ICC Test rankings

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:37 AM

    With just five overs left in the day, Pakistan had a real chance of breaking New Zealand’s dominant run at home with a ‘statement’ draw as Mitchell Santner was given the ball. However, Santner’s ‘otherworldly’ brilliance broke Pakistan’s resistance and took New Zealand to the top of the rankings.

    What a day for NZ!!

    Santner, you beauty!

    Test cricket at its best!

    Congrats Blackcaps!!

    That moment!

    India on 3rd!

    NO 1 TEST TEAM!

    What a thriller!

    Memorable day for Blackcaps!

    NZ- THE NEW NO 1!

