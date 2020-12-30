Reports | T Natarajan likely to debut in the SCG Test, KL Rahul also in contention 

India's ongoing tour of Australia has been plagued with injuries. Umesh Yadav, in the second Test against Australia, became the latest entrant to the growing list of injured players. With him unlikely to play the SCG Test, there are high chances of left-arm seamer T Natarajan, who had an impressive debut in the limited-overs series, to feature in the third Test. As per reports, he's likely to play ahead of Shardul Thakur, given he brings the variation of a left-armer in the attack and can help create footmarks in Sydney, which is traditionally known for assisting spinners.