NZ vs PAK | Not disappointed with loss, that's the beauty of Test cricket, asserts Mohammed Rizwan
Today at 12:52 PM
After Pakistan fought tooth and nail in a losing cause, proud captain Mohammed Rizwan stated that he was not disappointed with the result. The wicket-keeper batsman, who is leading the side in the absence of Babar Azam, has also rued the missed opportunities on the field after the loss.
Even though Pakistan were without their talismanic skipper Babar Azam due to injury, they never made that an excuse on the way to a great performance against a team that is quickly becoming the benchmark for an away performance. New Zealand gave nothing away, pushing Pakistan out of the comfort zone, but the Asian side never gave up and fought till the final day.
They had a chance to win on the last day but losing Fawad Alam was the last nail in the coffin as the Kiwis wrapped up the victory. But Mohammed Rizwan is not disappointed by the result, rather raved about the beauty of the longest version of the game that tests you to the limit.
“Not disappointed, that's the beauty of Test cricket. We fought very well, we did very well. New Zealand did more hard work than us, so the result was in their favour. We made the right decision at the toss because we wanted to take a few wickets early on. We must give credit to Williamson and his team. We went for that (win) after they declared. But, they took early wickets, that put us on the back foot. We thought of going for the chase again but they again picked a wicket in the second over today,” Rizwan said at the post-match presentation after the loss.
Shaheen Afridi earlier spoke about how the missed catches frustrated the bowlers to no end and Rizwan admitted the same. But at the same time, he didn’t shy away from praising his batsmen who showed great character. The stand-in skipper also reserved praise for New Zealand quick Neil Wagner, who bowled with a fractured toe and showed great commitment on the field.
“Fielding is very important in cricket, we collapsed in a few catches. New Zealand did very well, our guys fought well, but I must give credit to Wagner who bowled with an injured toe. We lost this match, but we are still in the series. We need to improve a bit in the batting department, our bowling is superb, our energy is superb.”
