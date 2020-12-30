NZ vs PAK | Not disappointed with loss, that's the beauty of Test cricket, asserts Mohammed Rizwan

“Not disappointed, that's the beauty of Test cricket. We fought very well, we did very well. New Zealand did more hard work than us, so the result was in their favour. We made the right decision at the toss because we wanted to take a few wickets early on. We must give credit to Williamson and his team. We went for that (win) after they declared. But, they took early wickets, that put us on the back foot. We thought of going for the chase again but they again picked a wicket in the second over today,” Rizwan said at the post-match presentation after the loss.