IND vs AUS | Australia axe Joe Burns for final Two Tests; Warner and Pucovski return

The good news for Australia, however, is that Burns will be replaced by not one but two in-form openers David Warner and Will Pucovksi. Both Warner and Pucovski were in line to open in Adelaide, before suffering untimely injuries in the lead up to the first Test. While Warner injured his groin at the SCG in the 2nd ODI, Pucovski suffered a concussion - the ninth of his career - in the first warm-up game at the Drummoyne Oval against India. Both cricketers are, however, set to be recovering well and thus have been included in the squad for the last two Tests.