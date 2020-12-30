BAN vs WI | Holder, Pollard and Hetmyer pull out of tour due to COVID-19; Kraigg Brathwaite to lead Test unit

In the absence of the star-studded Test unit, CWI made the decision to hand over the leadership duties to incumbent opener Kraigg Brathwaite for the series in the subcontinent. Incidentally, the opener also lead the side during these two sides last meeting in 2018. Meanwhile, the ODI side will be led by Jason Mohammed. The uncapped pair of Kavem Hodge and Shayne Moseley, alongside Kyle Mayers have been picked in the Test squad.