BAN vs WI | Holder, Pollard and Hetmyer pull out of tour due to COVID-19; Kraigg Brathwaite to lead Test unit

The trio of Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard and Shimron Hetmyer are amongst the ten players to have pulled out of the series against Bangladesh owing to COVID-19. Meanwhile, in their absence, Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the Test side while Jason Mohammed will lead the ODI unit for the Windies.
Amid the COVID-19 concerns in the sub-continent, a host of players - including the big names - Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard and Shimron Hetmyer have pulled out of the away tour against Bangladesh due to the fear of COVID-19. Roston Chase, who is one of the key members of the unit will also give the series a miss, alongside Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran.
However, the duo of Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich miss out on the series owing to personal reasons. Earlier in the year, Cricket West Indies (CWI) made it clear that the players won’t be impacted for "declining the opportunity to tour due to Covid-19 related concerns or personal fears.”
In the absence of the star-studded Test unit, CWI made the decision to hand over the leadership duties to incumbent opener Kraigg Brathwaite for the series in the subcontinent. Incidentally, the opener also lead the side during these two sides last meeting in 2018. Meanwhile, the ODI side will be led by Jason Mohammed. The uncapped pair of Kavem Hodge and Shayne Moseley, alongside Kyle Mayers have been picked in the Test squad.
While Mayers was the second-highest run-scorer in the domestic competition, scoring 654 runs in 15 innings at an average of 50.30, Mosley impressed the selectors with his gritty knock in New Zealand.
"The fact that he (Hodge) also bowls left-arm spin has certainly helped his cause. We also have Kyle Mayers and Shayne Moseley, who have both toured with the team to England and New Zealand as reserves, being selected in the Test squad for the first time," said chief selector Roger Harper, reported ESPNCricinfo.
In the ODI side, the selectors have awarded Kjorn Ottley and Akeal Hosein their first very selection in the West Indies squad.
"The absence of several more experienced players has certainly provided an opportunity for the left-handed Kjorn Ottley who has had a good Super50 tournament last year," Harper said.
The series would kick-off with the three-match ODI series, starting January 20 before the Test leg begins on February 3.
Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer, Jomel Warrican
ODI squad: Jason Mohammed (capt), Sunil Ambris, Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.
- Kieron Pollard
- Jason Holder
- Shimron Hetmyer
- Kraigg Brathwaite
- Darren Bravo
- Bangladesh Vs Windies
- West Indies Cricket Team
- Bangladesh Cricket Team
