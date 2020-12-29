 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Ajinkya Rahane-led India's historic comeback win at the MCG

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    India levels the series by 1-1

    BCCI

    Twitter reacts to Ajinkya Rahane-led India's historic comeback win at the MCG

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:44 AM

    With the help of Ajinkya Rahane's captain's knock and some outstanding performances from the bowlers, India thrashed Australia at MCG to level the Border Gavaskar Trophy 1-1. It is already been considered as one of India's greatest ever wins, and fans and legends reacted to the monumental comeback.

     DAY 4 HIGHLIGHTS OF INDIA WINNING!

    God of cricket congratulates the team!

    What a win!!

    VICTORY!!

    and India won!!

    India won against all odds!

    Congratulations to all the Indian fans!!

    LEVEL 1-1!

    A team effort!!

    Big day!!

    Virat has spoken!

    Rohit Sharma can't contain his excitement!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down