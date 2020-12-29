Twitter reacts to Ajinkya Rahane-led India's historic comeback win at the MCG

Today at 10:44 AM
With the help of Ajinkya Rahane's captain's knock and some outstanding performances from the bowlers, India thrashed Australia at MCG to level the Border Gavaskar Trophy 1-1. It is already been considered as one of India's greatest ever wins, and fans and legends reacted to the monumental comeback.
DAY 4 HIGHLIGHTS OF INDIA WINNING!
The Aussie tail wagged, but Rahane and Gill chased the target with ease #AUSvIND https://t.co/1LtAuwzz13— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2020
God of cricket congratulates the team!
To win a Test match without Virat, Rohit, Ishant & Shami is a terrific achievement.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 29, 2020
Loved the resilience and character shown by the team to put behind the loss in the 1st Test and level the series.
Brilliant win.
Well done TEAM INDIA! 👏🏻 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/64A8Xes8NF
What a win!!
A win this team will be proud of!!— VEER (@arjmech) December 29, 2020
Gill, siraj debut.
Jadeja, pant making comeback.
Ashwin doing well.
Rahane took the charge.
Bumrah leading the attack.#INDvsAUS
VICTORY!!
🔥— Shriram (@shriramsays) December 29, 2020
Such a satisfying victory after the drubbing in the last match.
Best part was that almost everyone contributed. #AUSvIND #INDvsAUS https://t.co/Y2MA7erqaX
and India won!!
India won. 🇮🇳 #INDvsAUS #TeamIndia #AjinkyaRahane #ShubhmanGill #Adelaide #BoxingDayTest pic.twitter.com/q6oWlOeoru— Ritesh prajapati (@riteshvnspraja1) December 29, 2020
India won against all odds!
What a Morning!❤️— PREETJOT❤️#AbKyaJaanLegiMeri⚡️ (@PreetjotSingh1) December 29, 2020
India Won the Test Match against all odds.
Always believed in you #AjinkyaRahane 💙
Full Credits to you for this Historic win.
Good Intent shown by Debutants #Siraj and #ShubmanGill #AUSvIND #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #AUSvINDtest
Congratulations to all the Indian fans!!
Congratulations To All Indian Fans And To #TeamIndia For This Historical Win 👏👏— Nikita Malviya🇮🇳 (@NkMalviya10) December 29, 2020
Take a bow,Team India! It takes character to bounce back from a humiliating loss! 🇮🇳💙Amazing effort & awesome turnaround by the whole team.Congratulations to @ajinkyarahane88 & company! #INDvsAUS
LEVEL 1-1!
India won the 2nd test match vs Aus in MCG. A significant victory for Men in Blue for 2 reasons. 1. Bounced back from a deadly defeat in 1st test 2. Managed to fight back when the leading batsman Kohli and bowlers were absent. Kudos to @ajinkyarahane88 and team! 👏👌🇮🇳 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/6RVmlyyb9u— Shrikanth Parthasarathy (@shrikanth_vsi) December 29, 2020
A team effort!!
Standing up and winning a test match after so many setbacks is indeed a great achievement. @ajinkyarahane88 @imjadeja @ashwinravi99 @RealShubmanGill @mdsirajofficial and @Jaspritbumrah93 were exceptional. Amazing a win like this brings so much positivist in our lives. #INDvsAUS— Vishnu Gupta (@vishkg_) December 29, 2020
Big day!!
Big day for Indian cricket.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 29, 2020
Virat has spoken!
What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here 💪🇮🇳— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 29, 2020
Rohit Sharma can't contain his excitement!
Fantastic win for the Team India at the MCG. Character and composure shown throughout the game was excellent to watch @bcci— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 29, 2020
