IND vs AUS | The character we have shown after Adelaide debacle is commendable, claims Ajinkya Rahane

“Really proud of all the players. Played really well. Want to give credit to the debutants Siraj and Gill, the character they showed after the Adelaide loss was great to see. Character was important for us, especially after losing Umesh in the second innings. The talk was all about showing the attitude and intent on the field. As I said, character. Adelaide was about one hour that took the game away from us. Lots to learn for even now,” Rahane said while receiving the Man of the Match award.