IND vs AUS | Getting bowled out for 36 was tough but we're a proud cricket country and stuck well, says R Ashwin

India had an uphill task to bounce back at the 'G' after a historic low of 36 in Adelaide Test, which Ashwin also conceded but he maintained that they were always going to fight back. He also added that stand-in-skipper Ajinkya Rahane brought a lot of calmness after the turmoil in Adelaide.

India were 0-1 down, blown away on 36, lost their regular skipper and best batsman Virat Kohli, one of the most dangerous pacers Mohammed Shami, the toss in the second Test on a testing pitch, yet to be able to come out victorious in the second Test shows the fight and resilience that Indian Test team have at their disposal after being written off.

Indian off spinner R Ashwin, who played a key role in the win, also reflected on the Adelaide loss and stated that it was a tough pill to swallow but took pride in the team's character, which, he feels, enabled them to bounce back.

"Getting bowled out for 36 was never going to be easy. We are quite a proud cricketing country and losing Virat was a bit of a setback," Ashwin told 7 cricket, reported TOI.

Ajinkya Rahane, who had the tough ask to stand up for the team as skipper and batsman, brought a calming influence on the team alongside stability, opined the Tamil Nadu spinner.

"We stuck on really well. Jinks' calmness in the dressing room really provided us that stability to go out there and express ourselves in this game."

One of the key factors behind India's dominating bowling display in the first two Tests has been silencing Steven Smith, who has had a high score of 8 in the first four innings. Ashwin, who has got him out twice, asserted that India have had lots of plans for the Aussie batter, that have come off well.

"Coming down to Australia and if you cannot get Steven Smith out, it is always going to be an uphill task," the 34-year-old said about Smith's dismissal.

"To get him out early is something that we have always worked on. We put together plans and when those plans come together, it is a pleasure."

No team can succeed without having strong bonds with different members of the team and enjoying each others success, something Rahane had said in lead up to the Test. Ashwin also emphasized the great bonding in the team that helps them do well.

"Jinks, Puji and Jassi, we have got a great bonding inside the team," Ashwin said.