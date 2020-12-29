CA confirms Sydney as the venue for third Test between India and Australia 

After reports indicating that the New Year Test between India and Australia was set to be played at the MCG, CA confirmed on Tuesday that the SCG will host the next Test. After a recent COVID outbreak in Sydney, there were doubts regarding the venue of the third Test that begins from January 7.

In what comes as great news for Sydney cricket lovers, the SCG has been confirmed as the host of the third Test between India and Australia. Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed that the match will go on as per the schedule as the COVID outbreak has now subsided enough to stage the game.

An outbreak of novel Coronavirus in Sydney's northern beaches last week placed CA under pressure and they had even placed the 'G' as a back-up venue to potentially host two straight Tests. But, that will no longer be the case as the green light has been given to SCG to stage the marquee Test.

Cricket Australia’s Interim CEO Nick Hockley stated that the Border-Gavaskar trophy will go on as it was expected and the Pink Test will take place from January 7.

"Despite the many challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am delighted to say Cricket Australia remains on track to deliver the men's international series as scheduled," Hockley said, reported cricket.com.au.

"We have met regularly over the past week to assess the unfolding public health situation in Sydney and gauge its impact on border restrictions around the country. To date, we have been able to deliver a safe and successful summer thanks to our detailed biosecurity protocols and the amazing work of so many great people behind the scenes.

"To that end, we have made the decision to keep the New Year's Test at the SCG, which has a wonderful recent history of hosting the Pink Test and Jane McGrath Day on the third day of play."

Hockley also added that both the SCG and Gabba Test will take place in the safest manner possible with all protocols followed. He also thanked the Queensland Government for working alongside CA.

"We are confident that both this match, and the fourth Test in Brisbane, will play out in a safe and successful manner and thus round out what has been a magnificent men's international program this summer.

"We are very grateful to the Queensland Government for their willingness to work with us to deliver the series as planned in a manner that places the safety and wellbeing of the players, officials, staff and the wider community as its top priority. In response to the public health situation in NSW and the requirements of the Queensland Government, CA will put in place appropriate biosecurity measures and we thank all players, staff and broadcasters for their cooperation to play the matches safely."

The Border-Gavaskar trophy is level at 1-1 after two Tests after, earlier in the day, India had registered a brilliant win at the MCG by eight wickets.