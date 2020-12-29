Australia fined 40 per cent match fee and docked 4 World Test Championship points for slow over-rate

David Boon imposed the sanction on Tim Paine’s side as they were found to be guilty of being two overs short of the prescribed target time even after the ICC considered all the allowances that were given to the hosts. It was the umpires of the second Test - Bruce Oxenford,Paul Reiffel, Paul Wilson and Gerard Abood - who had leveled the charge and it was also duly accepted by Tim Paine, which means there will be no need for a formal hearing.