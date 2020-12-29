Australia fined 40 per cent match fee and docked 4 World Test Championship points for slow over-rate

Today at 3:01 PM
To add insult to injury, Australia's MCG Test loss has been followed by a hefty fine of 40 percent on their match fees for maintaining slow over-rate in the second Test against India. Not only that, the world's no.1 ranked side also lost out four ICC World Test Championship points due to the same.
Slow over-rate has become a rampant part of the modern day cricket and Australia were found guilty of it in the second Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the MCG. As a result, the ICC has fined the Aussie players and it will cause a 40 percent cut in their match fees. They will also lose out four World Test Championship points, which is a blow to their championship campaign.
David Boon imposed the sanction on Tim Paine’s side as they were found to be guilty of being two overs short of the prescribed target time even after the ICC considered all the allowances that were given to the hosts. It was the umpires of the second Test - Bruce Oxenford,Paul Reiffel, Paul Wilson and Gerard Abood - who had leveled the charge and it was also duly accepted by Tim Paine, which means there will be no need for a formal hearing.
As per ICC statement on their website, they punished the Australian team in accordance with "Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised two points for each over short."
Right now, Australia are leading the ICC World Test Championship points table by the virtue of a better percentage-of-points than both India and New Zealand.
