Twitter reacts to ‘karma’ striking Tim Paine as Aussie skipper finds himself in wrong side of dubious DRS call

Two days after finding himself as the beneficiary of a controversial third-umpire call, the tables turned for Tim Paine as on Day 3, the Aussie skipper became a victim of a debatable DRS call. Paine was ruled out caught behind despite lack of conclusive evidence, which Twitter branded as ‘Karma’.
Conclusive evidence!!
Simon Taufel goes through the umpires' steps when using their "conclusive evidence protocols", and why one frame *past* the bat matters #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ROpuzNSFc6— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 28, 2020
Karma!!
DRS has wierd sense of KARMA 😂😂@tdpaine36 on opposite sides of controversial decisions in same match.#INDvAUS #AUSvIND #AUSvsIND #TimPaine— MEHROS (@PundRoshan) December 28, 2020
Controversies and Tim Paine!!
Tim Paine and the controversial outs and not outs, should be this test match named!! #INDvAUS #AUSvIND #AUSvINDtest #TimPaine— Namit Desai (@_nomadic_11) December 28, 2020
Well said !!
@cricketaakash what goes, comes around. #technology #TimPaine #AUSvsIND— Hvoz (@HVoz) December 28, 2020
Ha ha!! Tim Paine!!
Well #TimPaine can get upset but at the end of the day it’s cricket and umpire’s decision. I am sure he remembers that just in the first inning he wasn’t given run out by the same 3rd umpire with bat marginally being on the line. It happens. All in a game. #AUSvIND #INDvAUS— Neel (@neelsheth_) December 28, 2020
Pant and Paine again!!
#TimPaine out caught by #RishabhPant .— VIJAY KISHORE (@VijayKi15017897) December 28, 2020
Hahahahahahaha🤣🤣🤣#BoxingDayTest #MCG #Jadeja
Karma catches up !!
Karma catches up with #Paine !! 😂😂 #TimPaine #INDvsAUS— Writefully Yours 🏳️🌈🇮🇳 (@prateekmathur03) December 28, 2020
The slide!!
The slide begins!— Cricket Cult (@CultCricket) December 28, 2020
.#TimPaine #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/yDcxZhYALx
Ha ha!! Rishabh!
Maybe @RishabhPant17 made an oral noise ('tuk') or tapped his foot just as the ball passed the bat 😂😂 #INDvAUS #TimPaine #AUSvIND https://t.co/szwf2hXLC3— Srivenkat (@ivenkatzone) December 28, 2020
