Virat Kohli wins Sir Garfield Sobers Award for best ICC Male Cricketer of the decade

After bagging the ODI cricketer of the decade, Virat Kohli was awarded Sir Garfield Sobers Award for being the best ICC Male Cricketer of the decade. Kohli recalled 2011 World Cup win, 2013 Champions Trophy and 2018 Australia series win as the three biggest moments he would hold dear.

Since making his debut as a 20-year-old, Virat Kohli grew from strength to strength to become the Indian skipper across all formats. In his illustrious career thus far, Kohli has amassed several records, scaled several mountains and established himself as the best cricketer across all formats - with an average above 50 in all formats.

The 32-year-old was also named as the skipper of Test XI of the decade while being an ever-present member of the squad in the shorter formats. However, after winning the ODI player of the decade award, Kohli was also named as ICC’s best Male Cricketer of the decade, winning the Sir Garfield Sobers Award.

During his acceptance speech posted by ICC, the Indian skipper admitted that it a ‘great honour’ for him to receive this award. He also recalled and named the World Cup win in 2011, Champions Trophy win in 2013 and the Australia series win in 2018 as three of his most dear moments in the decade.

“Firstly it’s a great honour for me to receive this award. The moments that I would hold dear would be the World Cup win in 2011, Champions Trophy win in 2014 and the Australia series win in 2018. But apart from that too there have been special moments for the Indian team and for me personally as well. I don’t like to mention my personal knocks and records as well because every game I have played for India is as important and crucial,” said Kohli in the video posted by ICC.

While Kohli has been extremely fluent across all formats, he admitted that having the basics right has helped him switch between formats effortlessly. He also pointed out how it is always down to mental adjustments when playing in different formats but in Tests, it is always about patience and resilience.

“I like to base my cricket on the basics of the game, my batting I have always been very firm on playing good cricketing shots and extend the same application to different formats and that helps me switch faster. I don’t try too extravagant at the crease, that helps me cut down on the errors and then it just becomes a mental adjustment of being aggressive in ODIs and rotating strike and bit more aggressive in the T20 team. In Test cricket, it’s always about patience and resilience and its just changes in tempo across all formats,” he concluded.

In terms of battles fought, Kohli stated that it wasn’t anything more than pride to compete against the world’s best, which has made him a tough person. Thriving from these situations has made him better and also earned him the biggest title of the cricketing world this decade.

“I have relished all battles in the last decade. Playing at the international level is never easy, I enjoy all the challenges. I take a lot of pride in competing against the best in conditions that are not ours, situations that are tough, it is only when you strive for something tough, your true character gets revealed. I have always progressed and enjoyed every challenge and opposition.”

