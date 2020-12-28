Virat Kohli and Steven Smith win ICC ODI and Test Player of the Decade Awards

Virat Kohli might not be in action in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy but it's hard to separate him from the headlines. After announcing the ICC teams of the decade yesterday, today Virat Kohli was awarded the ICC Men's ODI cricketer of the decade honour as he hammered in excess of 10,000 ODI runs with 39 centuries and 48 fifties and averaged a mind-boggling 61.83 in the time period of the award. He also took 112 catches.