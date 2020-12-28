 user tracker image
    Virat Kohli and Steven Smith win ICC ODI and Test Player of the Decade Awards

    Smith and Kohli won big in ICC awards

    BCCI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:41 PM

    Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who's the no.1 ODI batsman in world cricket, won the ICC Men's ODI cricketer of the decade award while Steven Smith won the Test Player of the decade honour. Afghanistan's sensation Rashid Khan also made his country proud as he won the T20I player of the decade award.

    Virat Kohli might not be in action in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy but it's hard to separate him from the headlines. After announcing the ICC teams of the decade yesterday, today Virat Kohli was awarded the ICC Men's ODI cricketer of the decade honour as he hammered in excess of 10,000 ODI runs with 39 centuries and 48 fifties and averaged a mind-boggling 61.83 in the time period of the award. He also took 112 catches. 

    Australia's Steven Smith, who has been going through a rough patch in Tests at the moment, also has a moment to remember and cherish as he was named the ICC Men's Test cricketer of the decade after he averaged a startling 65.79 and made 7,040 runs in the ICC Awards time frame. He made 26 hundreds and 28 fifties this decade.

    Afghanistan's Rashid Khan also won big as he was adjudged the ICC T20I player of the decade on the basis of being the highest wicket-taker in T20Is, which is 89 at an average of 12.62 and three four-fers and two five-fers in the awards time frame. 

