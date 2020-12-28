VIDEO | Steve Smith left dumbfounded as Jasprit Bumrah’s leg-stump trap leaves Australia rattled

Today at 11:00 AM
Steve Smith vs India is a story for the ages, especially the way he has dominated the side in the last 6 years but this series' been anything but spectacular for him. Bumrah’s well-laid plan did magic as the leg-bails whipped off, ensuring Smith registering his third straight single-digit score.
Every time Steve Smith walked in the ground, there was a sense of anticipation, for the Aussie had done monumental things against the Indians in the past. Even though he is yet to score a century since the Old Trafford Test in 2019, there was a hope he could do it at any given moment but credit to the Indians for holding their nerve and doing better.
While Ravichandran Ashwin accounted for his wicket in the last couple of times, it was the time for Jasprit Bumrah to do the encore this time, almost in a similar manner. With Steve Smith shuffling across the stumps to negate the swing, the Gujarat bowler attacked his leg-stump time and again to disrupt the momentum.
On the second ball of the 33rd over, Bumrah bowled an accurate delivery on the leg-stump against which Smith had no idea about. His muscle memory forced him to shuffle even before the ball was pitched and that laid the path for the death knell. With the ball deflecting off the thigh, it then went on to kiss the leg-bail to mark Smith's demise.
The fun part, however, was yet to begin. Bumrah didn’t realize the bails had been whipped off by the ball and instead appealed for leg before wicket. Ajinkya Rahane immediately told him that Smith had been bowled already and there was no need for an appeal. Smith, however, was dumbstruck by the audacity of the delivery and his look told a story.
Gee whiz - Jasprit Bumrah with the feather touch to dismiss Steve Smith! @hcltech | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/soi7Qrf4gs— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2020
